ERDOĞAN EXPRESSES TÜRKIYES READINESS TO MAKE EFFORT TO PAVE WAY FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.



President Erdoğan spoke at a joint press conference after the meeting with Zelenskyy. Highlights from President Erdoğan's statements are as follows:



"We thoroughly discussed the recent increasing efforts to ensure peace in Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea. We are pleased that initiatives to end the war through diplomatic means have gained momentum again, especially with the efforts of US President Mr. Trump. Indeed, the negotiations we hosted between Ukraine and Russia had shown that concrete results can be achieved through diplomacy. At this point, we say that an equitable peace has no losers. I would like to emphasize that we are ready to make every effort to pave the way for peace.



It is clear that attacks on civilian vessels and steps that will increase escalation in the Black Sea will not benefit anyone.

Despite the challenging war conditions, I believe that our companies that have not left Ukraine will hopefully make significant contributions to the reconstruction of Ukraine."

































































