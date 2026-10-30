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News World Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency

Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency

Ukrainian President Zelensky will visit Istanbul to meet Turkish President Erdoğan to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and regional issues, focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war and Black Sea security, Ankara said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 30,2026 05:37 PM
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ZELENSKY TO VISIT TÜRKIYE ON SATURDAY FOR TALKS WITH ERDOGAN: TURKISH PRESIDENCY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a working visit to Türkiye for talks over war with Russia and the security situation in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidency said.

"During the discussions to be held in Istanbul, the parties will address steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments most notably the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea," Burhanettin Duran, communications director at the presidency, said on X.