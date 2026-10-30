Turkish President Erdoğan calls for turning Turkic world into major trade, transport and energy hub

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday urged efforts to make the Turkic world a key hub for trade, transport, and energy in his address at the 13th Heads of State Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

"We can make the Turkic world a major trade, transport, and energy hub, with Middle Corridor shaping future trade," Erdoğan said.

He expressed his belief in the Turkic States Council to strengthen ties with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

On the South Caucasus, Erdoğan said a peaceful and stable South Caucasus will offer "significant opportunities" for regional countries and the entire Turkic world.

Türkiye hopes that renewed Iran tensions will be resolved through diplomacy rather than arms, Erdoğan noted.

He urged Turkic states to "do more" to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue, calling for contributions to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and launching reconstruction efforts as soon as possible.

Stressing the importance of unity among the Turkic states, Erdoğan said that 'there is no room for division or discord in the Turkic world.'