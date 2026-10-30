Singapore hails 'unique but very constructive' role of Pakistan in region

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday praised Pakistan for playing a "unique but very constructive and valuable role" in addressing regional challenges.

He made the remarks during a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, referring to the ongoing crisis in the Gulf and its implications for energy supplies to Asia.

"Most of the energy that comes through the Gulf is actually headed to the East: South Asia, Southeast Asia, and to Northeast Asia. The unique, but very constructive and valuable role that Pakistan plays is one which we commend you for, and we wish you every success because if you succeed, it's good for all of us," he said.

Pakistan and Oman mediated negotiations between the US and Iran that led to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum on June 18.

Dar noted that the visit marked the first by a Singaporean foreign minister to Pakistan in more than two decades.

He said the discussions focused on strengthening political and economic ties, expanding cooperation in technology and education, promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and increasing high-level contacts.

"We discussed the impact of regional tensions on maritime trade. Secure sea routes and uninterrupted supply chains are essential to trade and economic stability," he said.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for international law and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter in addressing regional and global challenges, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the two ministers also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums and Pakistan's growing engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), particularly ahead of Singapore's assumption of the bloc's chairmanship in 2027.

The two sides exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Singapore Civil Defense Force and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Separately, Balakrishnan met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment and expand cooperation in priority areas, including the digital economy, fintech, infrastructure, logistics, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and services.

Pakistan and Singapore are marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.





