Turkish President Erdoğan stresses solidarity among Turkic states in article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined the importance of solidarity among the Turkic states, calling it a "strategic necessity."

"World politics is undergoing a profound transformation. At a time when the international system is struggling to establish justice and trust, and wars and crises are affecting vast geographical regions, solidarity among Turkic states has become a strategic necessity," Erdoğan said in an article published in leading media outlets across the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) ahead of its 13th summit.

- Ankara summit and Türkiye's upcoming chairmanship

Unity among the Turkic states is "the strongest expression" of the long-standing legacy inherited from the shared history, Erdoğan said.

"The unity of the Turkic world is the strongest expression of the deep-rooted legacy inherited from our shared history and our determination to shape our common future," Erdoğan added.

He noted that the bonds connecting Turkic peoples across different regions and centuries now form the foundations of political, social, economic, and cultural cooperation under the Organization of Turkic States.

Erdoğan underlined that mobilizing the vast potential of the Turkic world toward common goals, strengthening unity through tangible achievements, and leaving a stronger Turkic world to future generations constitute a historic responsibility for all member states.

"I regard the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which we will hold in Ankara under the theme 'The Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed,' as an important gathering that will further strengthen this shared determination," Erdoğan further noted.

He added that Türkiye considers assuming the chairmanship from Azerbaijan a historic responsibility in achieving common objectives and enhancing the organization's institutional capacity.

Referring to remarks by influential Turkologist Ismail Gasprinski on the importance of unity, Erdoğan said that his vision continues to inspire the organization's activities.

He noted that the organization, established on the foundations laid in Nakhchivan, is becoming increasingly influential through its shared historical and cultural heritage.

"Turkic states, united around a common will, have the strength to overcome the most difficult challenges and determine their own future. The foundation of unity in the Turkic world is respect for the sovereignty, independence and national will of each brotherly country. This unity will be built not only on shared values but also on mutual trust and common interests," he added.

- Economic integration of Turkic world among top priorities

Addressing economic integration, Erdoğan highlighted the opportunities offered by the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor.

"Economic integration of the Turkic world is among the foremost priorities that our organization must carefully address in the coming period. The Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor offers a historic opportunity in this regard.

"At a time when trade between Asia and Europe is being reshaped, the Turkic geography has the potential to become one of the major hubs of global transportation and logistics networks," he added.

Erdoğan said that railway networks, ports, road connections, and customs systems were being developed as complementary elements.

He underlined that every investment connecting the two shores of the Caspian Sea would increase trade between brotherly countries and contribute to shared prosperity.

He added that Türkiye and other Turkic states would make more effective use of the Turkic Investment Fund, remove barriers to trade between member countries, strengthen their production and investment capabilities, better utilize energy resources and renewable energy potential, improve communications infrastructure, and expand cooperation in production, trade, and technology.

- 'Most valuable foundation of our unity is our shared civilizational consciousness'

Erdoğan stated that solidarity established in the economic sphere would also be maintained in security cooperation.

He said member states would strengthen their ability to act together against terrorism, cross-border crime, cyber threats, and natural disasters by pooling their resources.

He also highlighted cooperation in the defense industry, emphasizing the importance of sharing experience, developing domestic and national technologies, and increasing joint production capacity.

"The most valuable foundation of our unity is our shared civilizational consciousness. The wisdom of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, the words of Ali-Shir Nava'i, the knowledge of Nizami Ganjavi, the verses of Magtymguly Pyragy, the language of the heart of Yunus Emre and the writings of Chinghiz Aitmatov are all landmarks illuminating the future of the richness of one great civilization that transcends geographical boundaries."

Erdoğan described the consensus reached on a common Turkic alphabet as a historic step toward greater cultural rapprochement.

He said cooperation in education, science, publishing, and digital technologies would further advance this initiative.

He also emphasized encouraging young people to study in fellow Turkic countries, bringing universities and scientists together, and ensuring that Turkic languages receive their rightful place in the age of artificial intelligence.

- We continue our solidarity with Turkish Cypriot people

In his article, Erdoğan also addressed the protection of the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and the strengthening of their relations with the Organization of Turkic States.

"Our responsibility, entrusted to us by this deep-rooted civilization, is to protect our brotherhood under all circumstances and safeguard one another's rights and interests. We continue our solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people, who are an inseparable part of the Turkic world, in accordance with this understanding," he noted.

Erdoğan stressed the importance of expanding the opportunities provided by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' observer status within the organization and strengthening its ties with other Turkic states.

He added that Türkiye would maintain its firm position in seeking an end to what it describes as unjust isolation imposed on Turkish Cypriots, as well as recognition of their sovereign equality and equal international status.

He further stated that strengthening the OTS would contribute to peace and mutual trust across the region and support regional and global stability.

The organization's main responsibility is to transform shared political will into lasting achievements in the economic, political, cultural, and technological fields, Erdoğan said.

Concluding his article, Erdoğan expressed his confidence in the future of cooperation among Turkic nations.

"I sincerely believe that the 21st century will be the 'Century of the Turkic World.'

"The Ankara Summit will open new horizons toward this goal, increase our organization's international influence and further strengthen solidarity among our brotherly countries.

"Our greatest responsibility is to crown the ideal of unity, which we have kept alive in our hearts for centuries, with lasting achievements and leave future generations a Turkic world that is stronger in every respect."