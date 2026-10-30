Erdoğan stresses OTS progress, stronger Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed confidence on Friday that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) would take significant steps in the upcoming period, stressing the importance of solidarity between Ankara and Bishkek that would benefit both nations, especially at the UN, in a meeting with his Krygyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

Erdoğan met with Japarov, who was in Ankara to attend the 13th Summit of the OTS, at the Presidential Complex.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan, as well as regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Erdoğan called for steps to unlock the potential of trade and investment between the two countries, while emphasizing the importance of advancing cooperation in areas such as the defense industry and energy.

Erdoğan also invited Japarov to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be held in Antalya next month, and extended his best wishes for the presidential election set to take place in Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 27, 2027.





