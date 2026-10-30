Uzbek president calls for closer unity around ‘strategic goals’ at OTS leaders’ summit

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called for closer unity around their "strategic goals" as he addressed the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We must unite even more firmly around our strategic goals and advance our interests together on the international stage," Mirziyoyev told the 13th OTS leaders' summit, expressing that they all share the same vision in this context and are "prepared to mobilize all our strength for the sake of Turkic solidarity."

Describing the OTS as a partnership platform rooted in mutual trust and practical cooperation, Mirziyoyev said armed conflicts and disputes in the vicinity of the Turkic world are negatively affecting not only security but also other matters, including economic relations and transport links.

Mirziyoyev underlined the importance of holding regular political consultations within the OTS on current international and regional issues, noting that the organization's global effectiveness and reputation depend on its ability to develop ties with external partners.

He proposed to commence cooperation with third countries under the "OTS+" format, saying discussions held should focus on concrete joint projects in areas such as trade, transport, and investment.

He further noted the need to deepen technological cooperation and develop industrial partnerships that would enable joint entry into the global market.

"As a concrete step, I propose the adoption of a program encompassing 100 strategic joint investment and industrial projects for the Turkic world. It is of particular importance that resources from the Turkic Investment Fund and international financial institutions be directed toward these projects," Mirziyoyev added.

He also said that, in the current climate of shifting global supply chains, the geographical location and transit capabilities of the Turkic states are gaining increasing strategic significance.

"To expand our countries' participation in international freight transport and logistics, and to increase our economic gains, we must transform the Middle Corridor-along with other connecting transport corridors-into an integrated economic system," Mirziyoyev said.

Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a network of logistics complexes among Turkic states, which would be managed collectively, saying this initiative would strengthen regional cooperation in transport and trade.





