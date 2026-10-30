Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone near Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile targeting southern Saudi Arabia and a drone in the Riyadh region amid escalating hostilities with the Yemeni group.

In separate statements, the coalition said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile launched toward the kingdom's southern region.

It also reported intercepting and destroying a drone in the Riyadh region, without specifying its origin.

The announcements come amid a surge in missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi group.

Earlier Friday, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception and destruction of a Houthi cruise missile launched toward western Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, the coalition said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the capital, Riyadh.

The Houthis have also claimed responsibility for a series of attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities, airports and military installations in recent days.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.



