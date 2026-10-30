Musk pouring more than $445 million into 2026 US elections

Billionaire Elon Musk has contributed more than $445 million to federal political committees during the 2026 US election cycle, making him the largest disclosed individual political donor in modern American history, CNN reported Friday.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive's contributions have significantly boosted Republican fundraising efforts ahead of the November midterm elections, placing him among the party's biggest financial backers, the report said.

More than $216 million of Musk's donations went to America PAC, his political action committee, while another $168 million was directed to the Senate Leadership Fund, a major Republican super PAC.

Other recipients include the Congressional Leadership Fund, which received $30 million, and several smaller Republican-aligned political groups.

Musk's total contributions have more than doubled the nearly $177 million donated by Democratic billionaire George Soros to outside groups during the 2022 midterm election cycle.

Brendan Glavin, who oversees research at the nonprofit OpenSecrets, said Musk's financial involvement could have a decisive impact on the midterm elections.

"One person is completely dominating and changing the landscape of how Republicans are able to spend money and defend themselves," he said.

Musk's America PAC has been active in more than 40 House and Senate races, according to federal campaign disclosures.

Musk's spending has also been heavily concentrated in Texas, where Republican-aligned groups have used substantial funding to support political campaigns and target Democratic candidates, and also where several of the billionaire's businesses are headquartered or incorporated.



