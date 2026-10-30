Saudi Arabia suspends travel, entry from Kenya over Ebola concerns

Saudi Arabia on Friday announced additional precautionary measures against the Ebola virus, including suspending travel to and entry from Kenya, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The measures, introduced following an assessment of the epidemiological situation by health authorities, include suspending travel by Saudi citizens to Kenya and halting the issuance of all types of visas to travelers from the East African country.

The kingdom will also prohibit entry to travelers arriving from Kenya, including those traveling through third countries who have stayed in Kenya or other Ebola-affected countries during the 21 days preceding their arrival.

The restrictions are part of preventive measures introduced in 2019 and strengthened this May for travelers arriving from countries facing Ebola outbreak risks, SPA reported.

This June, Saudi Arabia suspended travel to and entry from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

The kingdom also strengthened preventive measures for arrivals from countries neighboring Ebola-affected areas, including screening at entry points, epidemiological investigations, and early health response mechanisms.

The Saudi Public Health Authority, known as Weqaya, said the country's public health situation remains reassuring and under continuous monitoring.

It added that authorities are closely following epidemiological developments regionally and internationally and coordinating with relevant agencies to implement preventive measures as necessary.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of infected people. The disease can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.





