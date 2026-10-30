Kremlin says preparations for trilateral talks do not require pause to fighting

Preparations for trilateral talks including Russia, the US, and Ukraine do not entail a halt to fighting on the front line, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday, adding that Moscow opposes a ceasefire that would give Kyiv a "respite."

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said Russia was seeking a lasting peace rather than a ceasefire that would allow Ukraine to regroup.

"We have stated repeatedly that we are opposed to a ceasefire that would provide a respite for the Ukrainians," state-run news agency Tass said citing peskov as saying.

Peskov also said Moscow had no plans to suspend military operations ahead of the trilateral talks scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in November.

Asked whether European countries would participate in the negotiations, he said the issue had not been discussed.

Peskov added, however, that European involvement could become necessary at a later stage, although no substantive discussions on the matter had taken place.

"At some stage, yes, the involvement of Europeans will be required, but so far no one has discussed this in any concrete terms," he said

He also said Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries would not jeopardize the planned negotiations.

He added that Moscow did not intend to raise the issue during the Abu Dhabi meeting, describing it instead as a matter for Washington and Kyiv to discuss.





