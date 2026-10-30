Kyrgyz president says Türkiye enhancing its reputation on international stage

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday that Türkiye is enhancing its reputation on the international stage under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Addressing the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the Turkish capital Ankara, Japarov extended his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for hosting the OTS leaders' summit and for his warm hospitality.

"Under your visionary leadership, Türkiye continues to enhance its reputation on the international stage by achieving significant successes in the political, economic, military, technological, and other spheres," Japarov said.

Japarov stated that Kyrgyzstan appreciates Türkiye's initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace in the Middle East, and noted that "great importance" has been placed on enhancing cooperation within the OTS under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

"I believe that Türkiye's term presidency will provide new momentum to our joint efforts and contribute to the further expansion of our mutually productive cooperation," Japarov said, noting his country's readiness to support initiatives aimed at advancing the OTS' activities.

He also proposed that an informal summit of the OTS be held in Kyrgyzstan on Aug. 5-6, 2027, which he argued would create new opportunities to deepen cooperation and address joint projects.

Japarov added that the importance of the OTS is growing amid geopolitical and economic shifts currently underway, stating the geographical locations, economic capabilities and natural resources of their nations create favorable conditions to expand cooperation.

He stressed the need to expand cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics, adding: "Connecting the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to the 'Middle Corridor' via the Caspian Sea is of great importance for enhancing the transit potential of the Turkic states."

Japarov also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan possesses significant hydroelectric energy potential and extensive prospects for the development of renewable energy sources, adding that only 15% of the country's hydroelectric potential is currently being utilized.





