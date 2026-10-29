AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES TURKISH COUNTERPART ON TÜRKIYES 103RD REPUBLIC DAY

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday sent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a congratulatory message for the nation's 103rd Republic Day, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

In a message addressed to Erdoğan, Aliyev said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are "bound by deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood that have withstood the test of time," said the Azerbaijani Presidency.

"With the signing of the Shusha Declaration in 2021, our bilateral relations were elevated to the highest level-that of an alliance-and acquired a qualitatively new dimension and substance," Aliyev said.

He went on to wish his Turkish counterpart "robust health, happiness, and every success in discharging the duties of the highest office, and the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and its people enduring peace and prosperity."

Separately, Azerbaijan's first lady and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva also published a congratulatory message on US social media company X marking Türkiye's Republic Day.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk proclaimed the Republic of Türkiye, formally establishing a new political order founded on national sovereignty.

The republic emerged from the Turkish War of Independence, a struggle led by Atatürk, and the national movement against foreign occupation and attempts to partition Anatolia after World War I.