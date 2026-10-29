Türkiye, Uzbekistan ink protocol on electronic customs data exchange

Türkiye and Uzbekistan signed an additional protocol to enable the advance electronic exchange of customs data on cross-border vehicles and goods, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in the capital Ankara by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev was visiting Türkiye on the occasion of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

The protocol establishes the framework for implementing advance data sharing on vehicles and cargo moving between the two nations, aiming to accelerate customs clearance, reduce waiting times at border gates and enhance coordination between customs authorities.

The Trade Ministry said the agreement will strengthen bilateral customs cooperation and support the harmonization of procedures to ensure faster, safer and more sustainable bilateral and transit trade.

The ministry added that it remains committed to deepening customs cooperation with Uzbekistan, facilitating cross-border trade and streamlining operations for exporters and international transport operators.