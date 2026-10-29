German chancellor says North Korea threatens freedom in Europe

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday accused North Korea of threatening freedom across all of Europe by sending soldiers to fight against Ukraine.

After talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul, Merz said Korea's security has a bearing on Europe's security and that Europe's security, in turn, affects Korea's security.

"This becomes tangibly clear when, for instance, North Korean soldiers fight against Ukraine in the Donbas, thereby threatening freedom across all of Europe," he said. "It also has consequences when, in return, Moscow supplies weapons to Pyongyang."

Merz noted that Germany and its European partners are undertaking diplomatic efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the war between Ukraine and Russia, and thanked the South Korean leader for the country's support for Europeans.

"I am grateful that we can continue to count on your support in this endeavor, as we know that the outcome of this war will shape the entire security architecture—both in Europe and here in Asia," he said.

ENHANCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP



Describing South Korea as a key partner of Germany, the chancellor said both countries are democracies that value openness to the world and fair, free competition—principles that only a rules-based international order can continue to make possible.

At a time of global upheavals, he added, it is only logical to deepen the partnership, because both countries need more than ever a strong network of partners who share important interests and common values. That applies to security policy, the economy and geopolitics.

"We are therefore elevating our relations today to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership, because we share the immediate experience of what it means to live through geopolitical tensions and division," Merz said.

South Korea marks the final leg of Merz's three-nation tour of East Asia, which previously included visits to Singapore and Japan. The trip aims to deepen security and economic cooperation with key Indo-Pacific partners. On Friday, he is due to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula.