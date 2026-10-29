Türkiye vows to deepen cooperation with fellow Turkic states

Türkiye will continue working determinedly to deepen cooperation with Turkic states in all areas, drawing strength from "longstanding fraternal ties," said the Turkish foreign minister on Thursday on the sidelines of Turkic world meetings in the capital Ankara.

"I hope the summit we will hold tomorrow under the hosting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will bring blessings to the Turkic world," Hakan Fidan said on US social media company X following a meeting of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) foreign ministers ahead of an OTS summit.

"We believe that the consultations we continue to hold in line with the traditions inherited from our ancestors will strengthen our solidarity and help us achieve our common goals," he said.

The summit, set to take place Thursday and Friday in Ankara, is being hosted by Erdoğan under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed."

Established in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, adopted its current name during its eighth summit held in Istanbul in 2021.

While Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are members, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Economic Cooperation Organization hold observer status.

The group said on Oct. 24 that the summit would bring together the heads of state of its member countries, as well as high-level representatives from observer states and its secretary general, to "discuss the current state and future prospects of cooperation within the Organization," among other issues.