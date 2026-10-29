Ankara summit reflects Turkic states’ commitment to solidarity: Turkish communications chief

The 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara is an important expression of member countries' determination to shape their common future and further advance solidarity among the Turkic world, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Thursday.

"The Turkic world is a vast geography of brotherhood nourished by the same historical memory and connected for centuries through language, culture and a shared civilizational heritage," Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal amid the 13th OTS Summit.

"Today, these deep-rooted ties are turning into a shared will, solidarity and tangible cooperation under the umbrella of the Organization of Turkic States," Duran noted.

"Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are moving forward by developing our relations with the Turkic world in every field.

"Drawing strength from our past, we are working toward a more prosperous, stronger and more integrated Turkic world that will pass our brotherhood on to future generations," he added.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate later shared a video about the summit.

"With the 2026 OTS Ankara Summit, we are carrying our unity in language, solidarity in thought and shared determination in action into the future," it said.

The video featured the message: "Now, we are gathering in Ankara, hosted by Türkiye, to shape our common future, strengthen our brotherhood and take our cooperation to new horizons."

















