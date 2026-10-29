TÜRKIYE REJECTS CLAIMS THAT IT INTERFERED IN ISRAELS ELECTIONS

Türkiye rejects claims that it interfered in Israel's elections

Türkiye on Thursday rejected allegations in certain international media outlets and on social media that Türkiye had interfered in Israel's recent elections, calling them "entirely baseless."

"These allegations are part of a deliberate and blatant disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating public opinion," the Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The center urged the public not to give credence to these false reports and allegations intended to mislead.

The statement came as Israel remains without a clear governing majority following Tuesday's elections.

With 95% of votes counted Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc had secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition Change bloc had 48 and Arab parties held 19.

Neither of the two main blocs had reached the 61 seats required to form a government.