UN condemns deadly drone strikes in Sudan, urges civilian protection

The UN on Wednesday condemned deadly drone strikes in Sudan that killed dozens and injured more than 150 others, urging the parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure amid escalating violence.

"We condemn this and all killings of civilians and reiterate once again that civilians must be protected at all times in accordance with international humanitarian law," UN secretary-general spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a media briefing.

Dujarric said drone strikes Monday hit a market and a residential neighborhood in Yala, the capital of South Darfur State. Civilians were also reportedly killed and injured in strikes near the airport in El Geneina, West Darfur, and in South Kordofan.

Vital infrastructure also came under attack, with reported drone strikes damaging an electricity station and fuel stations in Al Jazirah State, he said.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate end to attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and for all parties to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law," Dujarric added.

Despite severe funding shortages and insecurity, humanitarian organizations reached more than 17 million people in Sudan with at least one form of assistance during the first nine months of the year, he said, adding that only 3 million received aid across multiple sectors, highlighting significant gaps in the response.

On Yemen, Dujarric said more than 281,000 people had been displaced since fighting began in August, with over half sheltering in the Taiz governorate.

He warned that worsening humanitarian access and shortages of shelter, clean water and sanitation were compounding civilian suffering.

On Palestine, the UN raised concerns over Israeli settler attacks, harassment and access restrictions affecting Palestinian olive farmers in the occupied West Bank.

Dujarric urged Israeli authorities to ensure Palestinian farmers have "sustained and safe access" to their agricultural land to protect their livelihoods.

The UN also reiterated demands for civilian protection and safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access in conflict-affected areas.