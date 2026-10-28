Turkish president offers condolences to Spain over deadly train crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday extended condolences to Spain over a train crash that killed at least 64 people and injured around 80 others.

"I wholeheartedly share, on behalf of my country and nation, the grief of those who lost their loved ones, and I send Türkiye's messages of unity and solidarity to the people and government of Spain," Erdoğan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

At least 64 people were killed and around 80 injured when two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said.

Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Castile-La Mancha, warned that the death toll could rise further.

Puente said an IT failure at around 8.30 am local time (0730GMT) affected a roughly 60-kilometer (37-mile) stretch of railway, disrupting the automatic safety system and leaving six trains stopped in the affected area.

Rail traffic was subsequently managed by infrastructure operator Adif's control center, which authorized a train behind a stationary Iryo train to resume its journey "as normal" at around 8.36 am local time (0736GMT), he said.