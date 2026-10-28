Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues in Ankara, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders met at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, the directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and Kazakhstan would strengthen their Enhanced Strategic Partnership by advancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly trade, investment, energy, transport and the defense industry, according to the statement.

He also pledged that Ankara would work to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States during its chairmanship while maintaining close solidarity with Astana on the matter, it added.

Erdoğan also invited Tokayev to the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya on Nov. 11–12.