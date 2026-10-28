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News Türkiye Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues in Ankara

Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during the meeting on Wednesday that Türkiye and Kazakhstan would strengthen their relations at the level of an Enhanced Strategic Partnership through steps to advance cooperation in all areas, particularly trade, investment, energy, transportation, and the defence industry.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 28,2026 08:27 PM
Updated October 28,2026 08:34 PM
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TURKISH, KAZAKH PRESIDENTS DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES, REGIONAL, GLOBAL ISSUES IN ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues in Ankara, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders met at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, the directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and Kazakhstan would strengthen their Enhanced Strategic Partnership by advancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly trade, investment, energy, transport and the defense industry, according to the statement.

He also pledged that Ankara would work to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States during its chairmanship while maintaining close solidarity with Astana on the matter, it added.

Erdoğan also invited Tokayev to the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya on Nov. 11–12.