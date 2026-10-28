Iranian foreign minister says Tehran in talks with mediators to implement 7-day plan with US

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran is in contact with mediators to review proposals to implement a seven-day plan with the US.

Araghchi wrote on US social media company X that Tehran continues to give diplomacy a chance despite tensions with Washington.

"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," he said. "We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."

Iran's seven-day plan, presented to Washington through Qatari mediators in September, proposes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations with the US within a week if Washington meets Tehran's conditions.

The US would take agreed steps during the first five days, including ending hostilities, lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports, easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

On the sixth day, Iran would reopen the strait to normal commercial shipping, while negotiations between Tehran and Washington toward a comprehensive agreement would resume on the seventh day.

The proposed measures remain subject to agreement.

On Oct. 8, Araghchi said Tehran was reviewing Washington's response to the proposal, with messages continuing to be exchanged through mediators.

The latest remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US following months of military confrontation.

The two countries signed the Islamabad Memorandum on June 18 following negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Oman.

That agreement addressed several disputed issues, including maritime security in the strait, sanctions relief and the withdrawal of US naval restrictions.

Oman, Pakistan and Qatar have maintained diplomatic contacts aimed at resolving differences between Tehran and Washington.