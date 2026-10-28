Türkiye offers condolences to Spain over deadly train crash

Türkiye on Wednesday extended condolences to Spain over a train crash that killed at least 64 people and injured around 80 others.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from the train crash that occurred today (Oct. 28) near Toledo, Spain," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of those killed and the people of Spain, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

It said no Turkish citizens were among those killed in the crash, according to currently available information.

The Turkish Embassy in Madrid was closely monitoring developments, the ministry added.

At least 64 people were killed and around 80 injured when two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said.

Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Castile-La Mancha, warned that the death toll could rise further.