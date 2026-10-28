Russia says US-brokered ceasefire in Oleshky to remain until late Sunday

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said Tuesday that a US-brokered ceasefire in the Moscow-controlled city of Oleshky in Ukraine's southern Kherson region will remain in place until late Sunday.

Lantratova said in a statement that the agreements regarding the ceasefire in Oleshky are being "fully upheld" and that no ceasefire violations have been recorded by either side as of 5:30 pm Moscow time (1430GMT).

"The ceasefire has been in effect since 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) … today in areas relevant to the humanitarian mission. It will remain in place until 22:59 on Nov. 1," said Lantratova.

Expressing that Russia continues collaborative work with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, "with the mediation and coordination of US first lady Melania Trump," Lantratova said the agreements must continue to be respected.

Neither Ukrainian nor US officials have commented on Lantratova's remarks.