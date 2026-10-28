Vance Calls Alaskan Senate bid by nearly identically named candidate a ‘big fraud’ amid legal challenge

US Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration's legal challenge to Alaska's Senate election, describing the candidacy of a second candidate with a name nearly identical to that of the incumbent as a "big fraud" and arguing that it could confuse voters ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a campaign rally in Michigan, Vance was asked why Alaskans should not find it "insulting" that the administration appeared to suggest they could not distinguish between the two candidates on the ballot.

"Well, I think the question presumes quite a bit," Vance responded.

He argued that many voters would recognize the alleged problem but said others might be confused because of competing demands on their time.

"I mean, look, a lot of Alaskans are going to go and look at the ballot and realize exactly what you said, that this is all a big fraud."

"People are busy. People have lives. People have jobs. And when you put a person on the ballot explicitly to try to confuse voters, I think that's the definition of electoral fraud. And I don't think that we should endorse it," Vance said.

The comments came after the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit last week seeking to prevent Alaska from certifying its Senate election results under certain circumstances if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses.

The legal dispute centers on Dan J. Sullivan, a second candidate whose name closely resembles that of the incumbent senator. The administration alleges that the challenger's candidacy could mislead voters and affect the outcome of the race.

The filing argues that certifying results affected by the second candidate's appearance on the ballot would undermine the state's responsibility to protect election integrity.

Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to confuse voters in Alaska's Senate race by fielding a candidate with the same name as incumbent Sen. Sullivan.

"We have a man named Dan Sullivan. So the Democrats, maybe here they're not so dumb. They put another man also with the name of Dan Sullivan. So we have two Dan Sullivans. How about that?" he said.

The president argued that the presence of two candidates with similar names could create confusion among voters ahead of the November midterm elections.