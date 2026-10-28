Trump says he will respect US midterm election results if they are 'honest'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would respect the results of the upcoming midterm elections if they were "honest," regardless of which party wins control of Congress.

Speaking to reporters as he departed for a rally in Texas, Trump was asked whether he would accept the election results even if his Republican Party lost control of Congress.

"I will, if they're honest elections," Trump said.

His remarks came ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which voters will determine control of Congress and the extent to which Democrats can challenge the Republican administration's legislative agenda.

Trump was also asked how he would work with Democrats if Republicans lost their congressional majority despite his efforts to help his party win.

"We'll figure a way. Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won't be the case," Trump said.