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News Americas Trump says he will respect US midterm election results if they are 'honest'

Trump says he will respect US midterm election results if they are 'honest'

US President Donald Trump said he would accept the results of the midterm elections if they were conducted fairly, raising questions about whether he would recognize an unfavourable outcome.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published October 28,2026 12:31 AM
Updated October 28,2026 12:50 AM
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TRUMP SAYS HE WILL RESPECT US MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS IF THEY ARE HONEST

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would respect the results of the upcoming midterm elections if they were "honest," regardless of which party wins control of Congress.

Speaking to reporters as he departed for a rally in Texas, Trump was asked whether he would accept the election results even if his Republican Party lost control of Congress.

"I will, if they're honest elections," Trump said.

His remarks came ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which voters will determine control of Congress and the extent to which Democrats can challenge the Republican administration's legislative agenda.

Trump was also asked how he would work with Democrats if Republicans lost their congressional majority despite his efforts to help his party win.

"We'll figure a way. Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won't be the case," Trump said.