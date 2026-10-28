BRAZILS LULA CALLS DEFEATED RIVAL BOLSONAROS REPORTED DEPARTURE SHAMEFUL

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva strongly criticized defeated presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro on Tuesday, describing the conservative senator's clandestine departure for the United States as a "shameful" evasion of Brazilian justice.

Speaking two days after winning Brazil's presidential runoff, Lula addressed reports that the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro fled the country to avoid an ongoing money-laundering inquiry.

"He could have stayed and proven that the accusations against him are not true," Lula remarked. "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. A citizen who sneaks out of their own country does so because they have something to hide."

Confirmation of Bolsonaro's departure came as a senior US State Department official announced that the US will issue visas to the senator and his family to enter the country.

The flight follows a high-stakes judicial showdown in Brasilia. On Monday, Federal Supreme Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro to hand over all travel documents, including his ordinary, diplomatic, and Italian passports, and imposed a strict departure ban over alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme linked to illegal digital betting platforms.

After the 24-hour deadline expired on Tuesday morning without compliance, the Federal Police formally revoked his Brazilian passports. Just hours before his departure, Bolsonaro publicly insisted he would not flee.

"I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this farce, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me," he said.

Lula sharply criticized Bolsonaro's failure to abide by judicial commands, contrasting the senator's actions with his own historical compliance during previous legal proceedings.

"He has proven himself to be the biggest liar I have ever seen on the face of the Earth," Lula said. "When I was asked to hand over my passport, I did so. He should have surrendered his to the Federal Police given the suspicion that he might flee. But that is the Bolsonaro family for you, Brazil is only his second homeland. His true allegiance lies with the United States."

Bolsonaro's sudden flight caps a chaotic three-day period following his unexpected loss in Sunday's runoff election. After leading the first round on Oct. 4 with 47% of valid votes to Lula's 45%, Bolsonaro had expressed supreme confidence in victory, dropping hints about his future cabinet appointments.

On Sunday, Lula staged a comeback, capturing 51.76% of valid votes to become the first candidate in Brazilian history to reverse a first-round deficit in a presidential runoff.