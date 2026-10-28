Vatican remains committed to '2-state solution' in Middle East

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states and international organizations, said Tuesday that the Holy See would continue to firmly support a two-state solution in the Middle East, despite some losing faith in the prospect.

Speaking to journalists at the Foreign Press Association in Rome, Gallagher responded to questions on a range of international issues.

Asked about the Vatican's support for a two-state solution despite opposition to the proposal among some Israeli opposition figures during Israel's election campaign, Gallagher said the Holy See would continue to firmly advocate for the establishment of two states.

He noted that Israel had been in an extended election campaign atmosphere and said it would be unrealistic to expect opposition politicians to openly support the proposal under the circumstances.

Gallagher stressed that opposition among some Israeli political figures did not mean the international community had withdrawn support for the two-state solution, adding that the proposal continued to enjoy considerable international backing.

He acknowledged, however, that circumstances made its implementation unlikely.

Gallagher underlined that improving conditions in the occupied West Bank was essential for meaningful progress towards a solution, while problems concerning the Gaza Strip also needed to be addressed and resolved.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR



Gallagher also said the Vatican did not consider itself to have a role in negotiating a ceasefire in Oleshky in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, despite Pope Leo XIV having recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Gallagher said the Vatican had the opportunity to convey its views to both during the visit.

He noted that neither side wanted the Vatican to act directly as a mediator or facilitator, but rather preferred it to assume a supportive role.