Turkish, French presidents discuss bilateral ties, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues in a phone call Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the phone call, Erdoğan said the next UN secretary-general should possess the vision and experience needed to restore the organization as the center of multilateralism and effectively implement necessary reforms, according to the directorate.

Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' term ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

Erdoğan also invited Macron to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye, the statement said.

Macron, for his part, congratulated Erdoğan on Republic Day, the directorate added.