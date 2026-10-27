Netherlands withdraws from 2027 Eurovision Song Contest

The Netherlands will not send a contestant to the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch public broadcaster NPO said Tuesday, reversing an earlier decision to participate.

The NPO said there was "insufficient support" for taking part in next year's competition following consultations with other broadcasters, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The contest will still be broadcast in the Netherlands by NOS, including live shows, Dutch commentary and a preview program, the broadcaster said.

The decision follows a dispute over Israel's participation in Eurovision.

In August, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said it would not take part in the 2027 contest, arguing that the event had lost its neutral character amid the war in Gaza and wider geopolitical tensions.

AVROTROS subsequently returned responsibility for the Dutch entry to the NPO, which announced in September that the Netherlands would participate, with an independent team overseeing the selection of its contestant.

The 2027 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, with the semifinals on May 11 and 13 and the final on May 15.



