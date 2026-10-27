China protests UK’s ‘excessive' border law enforcement

China on Tuesday said it had lodged a protest to the UK over what Beijing called British police's "arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that the ministry as well as the Chinese Embassy in London had "received multiple reports of Chinese citizens being detained and interrogated for extended periods by British border enforcement officers, and of their mobile phones and other electronic devices being confiscated."

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and serious concern regarding the arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions of the British police, and has lodged a solemn representation with the British side," said Guo in a news conference.

He said Beijing "will do everything in its power to safeguard the personal safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."

"We remind Chinese citizens planning to travel to the UK to carefully read the notices issued by the Chinese Embassy in the UK to avoid inconvenience and losses," he added.





