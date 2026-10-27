Iran, Qatar discuss expanding political, economic, energy cooperation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed expanding political, economic and energy cooperation during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Russia, Press TV reported.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said the two leaders reviewed the latest state of relations between Tehran and Doha and stressed the importance of expanding political and economic ties and using existing potential to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Energy cooperation, expanding economic and trade relations and strengthening coordination among gas-exporting countries were among the issues discussed, IRNA added.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Pezeshkian would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.

In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the meeting would follow up on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Tehran on Oct. 19.

The GECF is an intergovernmental organization bringing together major natural gas-producing countries, including Iran, Russia, Qatar and Algeria.

This comes as Qatar continues mediating between Iran and the US, with negotiations between the two sides still ongoing.





