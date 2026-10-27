French consumer confidence sinks to 13-year low in October amid protests

Consumer confidence in France fell to a 13-year low in October amid escalating protests, rising unemployment concerns and higher prices, official data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped five points month-on-month to 80 in October, its lowest reading since June 2013, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

The figure missed market expectations for the index to remain unchanged at 85 and stayed well below its long-term average of 100 recorded between January 1987 and December 2025.

Protests launched by high school students in mid-September demanding better education conditions quickly expanded into broader mass demonstrations against the government's economic policies.

Alongside social unrest, cost-of-living pressures weighed on household sentiment, with the share of consumers who believe prices rose sharply over the past 12 months jumping eight points in October.

Households' outlook on their personal finances also deteriorated, as the sub-index measuring future financial expectations fell nine points and assessments of past financial situations dropped six points.

Both indicators moved further below their historical averages, while the proportion of consumers considering it a suitable time to make major purchases declined four points.

Unemployment fears rebounded by five points in October after recording a temporary dip in September.

Household saving intentions also weakened, with the share of respondents viewing the current period as a "good time" to save falling six points.

Expectations for future saving capacity slipped three points, while assessments of current saving ability remained unchanged; despite the decline, the overall savings climate index held at 118, above its long-term average of 100.





