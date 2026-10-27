Sudan’s Burhan to attend Russia-Africa summit in Moscow

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will lead a delegation to the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Oct. 28-29, the state news agency SUNA reported Tuesday.

The delegation will include the foreign and finance ministers, the director of the General Intelligence Service and the head of the Defense Industries System.

Burhan is expected to address the summit, hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and visit the Russian State University for the Humanities.

Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Mohamed al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj said the visit comes amid growing cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow, particularly in international forums.

He said Russia could play a significant role in Sudan's reconstruction, particularly in energy, oil, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and higher education.

The ambassador also noted that the two countries are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

According to Siraj, more than 36 heads of state and government have confirmed their participation in the summit.

The gathering is expected to discuss political and economic cooperation, including a proposed Russia-Africa partnership action plan for 2027-2029 and cooperation on civilian applications of artificial intelligence.

Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

The conflict has devastated the country's infrastructure and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with widespread food insecurity and famine reported in several areas.





