VENEZUELAS ACTING PRESIDENT CALLS OPPOSITION LEADER’S RETURN A SHOW

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Monday described opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's return to the country as a "show," urging her to focus on political dialogue.

"Let's move away from the show and focus on politics being something very serious," Rodriguez said.

Machado returned to Venezuela on Sunday after more than 10 months abroad, traveling from Barquisimeto to the capital, Caracas, where supporters gathered to welcome her.

Rodriguez accused Machado of harming Venezuela by calling for international sanctions and foreign intervention, saying she hoped the opposition leader would show "remorse and repentance."

She also denied that political persecution exists in Venezuela while noting that she herself was "politically persecuted along with my family."

She also defended ongoing talks between government representatives and opposition factions.

Machado's party, Vente Venezuela, has not been included in the talks, prompting criticism from opposition figures who argue that she should have a role in the process.

Machado has said she would not obstruct the dialogue, while her allies have called for broader opposition representation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Machado's return was made possible by reconciliation efforts supported by Washington.

The talks are taking place amid efforts to reshape Venezuela's political institutions and prepare for eventual elections, although no date has been set for the vote.

Rodriguez said the government remained committed to political dialogue and urged opposition figures to participate in the process rather than stage public demonstrations.

Her remarks came as Machado's return renewed attention to the opposition's role in Venezuela's political transition and the prospects for negotiations between rival political groups.





