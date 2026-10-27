COP31 Climate Summit in Türkiye to focus on finance and climate action

The United Nations COP31 climate summit, scheduled for November 9-20 in Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya, is expected to address nearly 100 agenda items, with discussions organized around 12 thematic days.

Professor Levent Kurnaz, director of Boğaziçi University's Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies, said the conference will focus on implementing existing climate commitments rather than establishing new rules.

The summit will begin with discussions on food, agriculture and health, followed by energy security, transportation and electrification.

World leaders will gather on November 11-12 to address zero waste and resilient cities, while other sessions will cover climate finance, education, science, industry, nature and sustainable development.

CLIMATE FINANCE AND JUST TRANSITION TO DOMINATE TALKS

Kurnaz said climate adaptation, emissions reductions, financing and the just transition mechanism would be among the summit's most critical issues.

Developing countries are expected to push for greater financial support, while developed nations face questions over their commitment to mobilize $300 billion annually by 2035 and triple adaptation financing.

He also noted that current national climate commitments remain insufficient to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius target.

TÜRKIYE SEEKS TO BRIDGE DIVISIONS IN CLIMATE NEGOTIATIONS

Kurnaz emphasized that Türkiye's position outside major negotiating blocs could help facilitate agreements between developed and developing countries.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening Türkiye's 2053 net-zero emissions strategy, attracting international climate investment and promoting regional cooperation.

Kurnaz also called for greater attention to the Mediterranean, where rising temperatures, water shortages, wildfires and extreme heat pose growing challenges.

He said a successful COP31 could establish Antalya as a turning point in translating global climate commitments into concrete action.