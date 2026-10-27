Turkish intelligence chief holds talks in Iran with Saudi, Pakistani officials

Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir have held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

According to information obtained from security sources, Kalin met with Pezeshkian, Araghchi, and Rezaei in Tehran on Monday, together with Saudi and Pakistani officials.

The meeting focused on overcoming security problems in Palestine, Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and Yemen, emphasizing the importance of regional ownership, collective resilience, joint deterrence, and building trust.

Negotiations between the US and Iran were also discussed during the talks.

The meetings also highlighted the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, solidarity, and collective security under the Mecca Defense Alliance Mecca Defense Alliance formed in August between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Kalin's visit, during which he continued high-level contacts in Iran, came at a time of escalating tensions due to the US-Israel war with Iran and amid Türkiye's active mediation role in regional crises.



