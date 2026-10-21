Time still open to prepare for powerful El Nino; humanitarian system cannot cope alone: UN

The window to prepare for an exceptionally powerful El Nino remains open in many regions, but UN officials warned Wednesday that the humanitarian system cannot cope with a threat of this scale alone, as they urged wider global mobilization.

"The window for preparedness is still open in many regions. Extreme weather conditions do not need to translate into humanitarian emergencies or into casualties, but this window will not remain open indefinitely," World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told reporters in Geneva.

Saulo said the current El Nino event could be unprecedented in strength, potentially exceeding monitoring scales used for the last four decades.

The WMO forecasts that sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific could rise to 3.8C (6.84F) above average between November 2026 and January 2027, bringing droughts, floods and extreme heat to different regions.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said it could expose 50 million people to increased hunger, with consequences extending across Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

"I'm sounding the alarm that the humanitarian system, this community of ours, cannot alone cope with a threat on this scale," Fletcher said alongside Saulo.

He urged broader international mobilization involving governments, development banks, scientists, civil society and businesses.

"The next two weeks are the critical window to act before that damage is done," he stressed.

Fletcher said the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has released more than $50 million to support preparedness in 11 countries, including Chad, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan.

He also announced that the UN's disaster readiness network was on full alert.

Fletcher said countries must provide funding and practical support before extreme weather strikes, including helping farmers protect crops and livestock, and moving supplies before roads become inaccessible.

Saulo stressed that forecasts and early warning systems could help governments and humanitarian organizations protect vulnerable populations, particularly those already affected by conflict and displacement.

"What we need now is decisive action, especially to protect the most vulnerable communities," she said. "We cannot stop El Nino, but we can prevent many of its worst human consequences."





