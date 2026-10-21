Galatasaray beat Lille 4-2 in Champions League as Como stun Man United

Galatasaray secured their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season with a 4-2 win over Lille on Wednesday, while Como stunned Manchester United 4-1 with Nico Paz scoring twice.

Both Galatasaray and Lille entered the Matchday 3 encounter without a point after losing their opening two fixtures.

The Turkish champions took the lead in the second minute through Yunus Akgun.

Baris Alper Yilmaz surged down the left and delivered an outside-of-the-boot cross into the penalty area. Lille defender Alexsandro failed to clear the ball, allowing Akgun to fire past goalkeeper Berke Ozer.

Lille responded five minutes later when Alexsandro played a through ball to Soriba Diaoune, who rounded Ugurcan Cakir before slotting into an empty net.

The French hosts took the lead in the 39th minute after Cakir parried Dilane Bakwa's effort into the path of Hakon Haraldsson, who set up Diaoune to score his second goal.

Galatasaray equalized five minutes later when Roland Sallai crossed from the right, allowing Aleksei Batrakov to rise unmarked and head past Ozer.

The teams entered halftime level at 2-2, but Galatasaray regained the lead seven minutes after the restart.

Gabriel Sara delivered a corner toward the near post, where Lucas Torreira glanced a header past Ozer, who got both hands to the ball but could not keep it out.

Victor Osimhen extended the visitors' lead in the 61st minute following a counterattack initiated by Batrakov.

The Nigerian striker exchanged passes with Yilmaz before firing past Ozer to make it 4-2, declining to celebrate against his former club.

Galatasaray held on to claim all three points, leaving Lille without a victory after three matches.