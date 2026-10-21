TÜRKIYES SIPER LONG-RANGE AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM SUCCESSFULLY DESTROYS TARGET IN FIRING TEST

Türkiye's domestically developed Siper 1 long-range air defense system successfully destroyed its target during a firing test at the Sinop range, officials said Wednesday.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu attended the firing activities alongside Air Force Commander Gen. Rafet Dalkiran, the Turkish General Staff said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Bayraktaroglu also inspected the Siper Air Defense Weapon System, which is part of the Air Force Command's inventory, according to the statement.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol said the commanders witnessed Siper 1 successfully destroy its target.

He described the system as the uppermost-layer capability of Türkiye's Steel Dome integrated air defense system.

"We will continue to weave Steel Dome together, working day and night for every layer of our airspace," Akyol said on US social media platform X.

Akyol also thanked the partners and personnel involved in the effort, tagging Turkish defense companies Aselsan and Roketsan in his post.



