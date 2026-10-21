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News Türkiye Turkish president, Bulgarian premier discuss regional, global issues

Turkish president, Bulgarian premier discuss regional, global issues

Turkish President Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, emphasizing stronger cooperation in trade and Türkiye's efforts to ensure Black Sea navigation safety.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 21,2026 10:52 PM
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TURKISH PRESIDENT, BULGARIAN PREMIER DISCUSS REGIONAL, GLOBAL ISSUES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev in a phone call on Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan underlined Ankara's determination to strengthen bilateral ties with Sofia and take concrete steps to increase cooperation, particularly in trade, the directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish president also highlighted Türkiye's efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea through continued contact with both Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.

Erdogan expressed sorrow over a drone attack in Bulgaria's Exclusive Economic Zone and conveyed his sympathies and best wishes, it said.

He also invited Radev to the COP31 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for Nov. 11-12 in Antalya, the statement added.