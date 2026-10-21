Israeli attacks kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza amid latest ceasefire violations

Israeli attacks killed three Palestinians and injured several others across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while a 10-year-old child died of wounds sustained in an earlier strike, according to medical sources.

The latest casualties came despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, which Israel has repeatedly violated through attacks that have killed and injured thousands of Palestinians.

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured, including one critically, when an Israeli drone targeted an electric bicycle near al-Sinaa Street in western Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses said the strike hit the bicycle near the al-Sinaa intersection, killing its rider and a passerby.

The targeted area is densely populated and surrounded by tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

In southern Gaza, a woman was wounded by Israeli army gunfire near Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, witnesses said.

Earlier Wednesday, a medical source told Anadolu that Ramadan Mohammed Abu Shahada was killed and another Palestinian injured in an Israeli drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, 10-year-old Abdul Rahman Khalil Awad died of wounds sustained two days earlier in an Israeli strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the city's north, the same source said.

Israeli naval vessels opened machine-gun fire off the coast of Gaza City on Wednesday morning, disrupting Palestinian fishing activities, according to witnesses.

Sporadic gunfire and artillery shelling were also reported in eastern Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, areas under Israeli military control.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while causing widespread destruction affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,534 Palestinians and injured 5,486 others.





