Türkiye, Belgium welcome deepening bilateral ties, foreign minister says

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Türkiye is pleased to see relations with Belgium deepening across all areas.

Following Belgium's large-scale economic mission to Türkiye in May, the two sides held the fourth meeting of foreign, justice and interior ministers, focusing on concrete steps to strengthen cooperation based on mutual trust and shared interests, Fidan said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added that he and his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prevot, discussed relations and regional issues in detail.

"We are pleased to see our relations with Belgium deepening across all areas," said Fidan, thanking Belgian officials, particularly Prevot, for their contributions and warm hospitality.

During his visit, Fidan met with members of the Turkish business community and representatives of civil society organizations in Brussels and shared Türkiye's views on global issues at an event hosted by the European Policy Centre think tank.

Fidan said he also held meetings with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief and European Commission vice president.

He said the discussions covered developments including the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Gulf, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Palestinian issue.

Fidan added that the meetings highlighted the importance of shared responsibility and fair burden-sharing amid shifting global dynamics and the security challenges facing Europe.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to work resolutely with our partners within the Euro-Atlantic family for peace, security and stability," he said.





