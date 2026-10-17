Egypt’s Sisi says presidential term will end in 2030, rules out constitutional changes

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Saturday that his presidential term will end in 2030, stressing that the country's constitution will not be amended to extend his tenure, according to state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

"The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential term. This matter is completely settled," Sisi said during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital.

Sisi said the Egyptian constitution "will not be touched," stressing the need to prevent any violation of constitutional and democratic principles.

He said the constitution defines the role of the armed forces in protecting the constitutional order, democracy and the fundamental pillars of the state.

"I will not leave the Egyptian state until it is brimming with its own people capable of shouldering responsibility," he added, saying a new generation of leaders is currently being prepared through the Egyptian Military Academy.

Egypt ready to defend Saudi Arabia

Sisi also said Egypt is prepared to take any measures requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom's security and sovereignty.

"We will take any measure to protect Saudi Arabia," he said, adding that he would call on parliament to convene an emergency session to authorize such action if requested.

"We stand firmly to protect and defend the territories of our brothers in the Gulf," he added.



