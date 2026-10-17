Kyrgyz president, Armenian premier discuss trade, transport, mountain preservation

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, including expanding trade, improving transport and logistics links, and opening new trade routes.

The two leaders also discussed environmental protection and the preservation of mountain ecosystems, according to the Kyrgyz presidency.

Zhaparov invited Pashinyan to attend the second Global Mountain Summit, "Bishkek+25," scheduled to take place in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in October 2027.

Pashinyan, on his part, expressed confidence that Zhaparov's first official visit to Armenia would open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He also said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to regular high-level contacts and closer cooperation between their foreign ministries and relevant government agencies, state news agency Armenpress reported.

He said they also discussed peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Education, science, technology, and youth development were also identified as areas for cooperation. The leaders agreed to promote exchanges of students, lecturers, and researchers, as well as joint educational programs and research initiatives.

Zhaparov arrived in Armenia on Thursday for a three-day visit to attend the Leaders' Summit held as part of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17).





