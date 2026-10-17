OIC foreign ministers meet in Baghdad for 52nd session

The 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Hassanein Kamil said the meeting began after all participating delegations arrived in the capital.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Friday that preparations had been completed for the two-day meeting.

During the meeting, Iraq is expected to take over the OIC's rotating presidency from Türkiye.

The meeting, under the theme Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development, is expected to address Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza and developments in other conflict zones across the Islamic world.