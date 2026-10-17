Trump says he could still target Clintons, Obama

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he could still pursue criminal investigations against former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, claiming he has "a lot of information" about them, The Hill reported Friday.

In an interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump said he had previously refrained from targeting the three but could still take action.

"I could have done numbers on Hillary Clinton, I could have done numbers on Bill Clinton, I do like Bill Clinton," Trump said. "I could have done numbers on Barack Hussein Obama, still could, I still could. I could do big numbers if I wanted to. I turned down going after Hillary Clinton."

Asked what he meant by "big numbers," Trump said he could "go after them criminally" or "destroy their reputations." He offered no further details about his claims and suggested he was unlikely to pursue the former officials, adding that he could face impeachment again before changing the subject.

Scrutiny over probes of political foes

The remarks come amid criticism of the Trump administration over criminal investigations and prosecutions involving perceived political opponents.

The Justice Department brought charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had won a civil fraud case against Trump, and indicted former FBI Director James Comey twice. Comey's first indictment was dismissed after a judge ruled that the prosecutor had been unlawfully appointed.

Prosecutors tried to indict six Democratic lawmakers for releasing a video that urged military personnel to disobey illegal orders, but a grand jury rejected the charges.

The administration has also investigated Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The Supreme Court blocked Trump's attempt to remove Cook from office.

Separately, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty in June to charges of illegally retaining sensitive documents, making him a former administration official convicted in a case brought by the Justice Department.





