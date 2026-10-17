Poland plans to let railway guards neutralize drones amid sabotage fears

Poland plans to give its railway protection service powers to neutralize drones threatening rail infrastructure, according to a government draft published on Friday.

Warsaw has hardened critical transport networks after sabotage incidents and growing concern about alleged Russian hybrid operations.

The draft amendment to the Railway Transport Act, prepared by the Infrastructure Ministry and published by the Prime Minister's Office, would expand the powers of the Railway Security Guard (SOK) to include the use of devices capable of destroying or disabling unmanned aircraft.

It would give railway guards powers closer to those of other security services, including equipment specifically designed to counter unmanned aircraft. It would also broaden the circumstances in which railway guards may use firearms, including to destroy or disable drones in cases covered by aviation law, and expand their powers to record interventions and pursue suspects across private land.

The government said the changes were intended to adapt SOK powers to "contemporary threats" and strengthen the protection of railway infrastructure, which is regarded as part of Poland's critical infrastructure.

The move follows heightened security concerns about Poland's rail network after sabotage incidents last November on the Warsaw-Lublin line.

Explosives damaged a section of track near Mika, while another incident near Pulawy involved damage to overhead infrastructure and a metal clamp placed on the track in what authorities said appeared to be an attempt to derail a train.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the time that two Ukrainian nationals working with Russian intelligence were behind the attacks, describing them as among the most serious acts of sabotage in Poland since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Concerns have also grown about drone use around sensitive infrastructure. A parliamentary inquiry in July cited cases involving drone flights near railway sites. It raised questions about the powers available to police and other services when unmanned aircraft operate close to strategically important facilities.

The draft comes as Warsaw increasingly warns that Russian sabotage, cyber operations and other hybrid activity pose a direct threat to Poland and NATO states.



