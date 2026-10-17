2nd tanker attack reported in same area off Saudi Arabia: UKMTO

A second tanker attack was reported in the same area off Saudi Arabia, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Saturday.

The latest incident occurred at 1922GMT Friday around 78 nautical miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Al Jubayl, according to a UKMTO advisory.

The tanker's master reported that the vessel was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a small boat, damaging its aft port quarter.

All crew members were accounted for and reported safe, while a full assessment of the damage and any environmental impact was not immediately available.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels in the area were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Earlier Saturday, UKMTO reported that another tanker had been struck by an unknown projectile around 68 nautical miles (126 kilometers) northeast of Al Jubayl on Friday.

All crew members were safely evacuated and no environmental impact was reported in the earlier incident.





