Bangladesh resort fire kills at least 10, injures 9 others

At least 10 people, believed to be tourists, were killed, and nine others injured in a fire at a resort on the Cox's Bazar coast, a tourist hub in southeastern Bangladesh, on Saturday morning, the country's fire service confirmed.

The fire broke out at a wooden resort and restaurant at Inani Sea Beach in Cox's Bazar, the fire service said in a statement, adding that the blaze was completely extinguished after two firefighting units responded alongside local authorities and police.

The Border Guard said in a statement that its personnel also joined the rescue operation.

At least nine people were injured when the fire broke out early in the morning while they were asleep, Jamuna TV reported. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

All those affected are believed to be tourists, as the area is a popular tourist destination, the report said.

The fire may have originated from a stove in the resort's kitchen or an electrical short circuit, the report noted, while the cause has not yet been verified.

The district authorities have formed a committee to investigate the incident.





